Soshanguve space muffin case: NASGB calls for police assistance to vet vendors

TSHWANE - The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) has called for local police to assist in vetting school vendors following the space muffin incident in Soshanguve.

On 20 September, about 90 pupils from the Pulamadibogo Primary School were hospitalised after eating muffins laced with marijuana.

The muffins were allegedly sold to the children outside the school.

Amukelani Nyalunga, Ofentse Maluleka, and Katlego Matlala have been charged with 28 counts of attempted murder over the incident.

Pulamadibogo Primary School is rated as a quintile one school, meaning it caters to one of the poorest groups of pupils in the province.

Parents from the school told Eyewitness News their children usually buy from vendors outside school, as they are cheaper than the in-house canteen.

NASGB regional chairperson Matlala Moeketsi said it was hard for schools to regulate what was being sold outside their premises.

"We are pleading with metro police to at least do what we call a random search to the vendors to make sure they are selling the right items to our learners."

Matlala Moeketsi from the National Association of School Governing Bodies, said they are against the three men being released on bail.

The case was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.