Soshanguve space cake incident brings substance abuse in area into focus

On Wednesday, about 90 pupils from the Pulamidibogo Primary School had to be hospitalised after they ate muffins laced with dagga.

Parents, civic organisations, and Soshanguve community members outside the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on 22 September 2023, demanding the men suspected of selling space muffins to schoolchildren be charged with attempted murder and received no bail. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
22 September 2023 17:51

JOHANNESBURG - The case of two Soshanguve men arrested for allegedly selling drugs to primary school children has brought into sharp focus the issue of substance abuse in the township.

Amukelani Nyalunga and Ofentse Maluleka have appeared in court facing eight counts of attempted murder relating to the incident.

Parents whose children were hospitalised after eating space muffins are breathing a sigh of relief after they were all discharged from hospital.

On the day of the incident, children as young as six were hallucinating, fainting and even coughing up blood.

Mary Ramphela said she feared the worst when she saw a convoy of ambulances at her children’s school.

"We will stand for them. They are our children, they are not a grooming ground for drugs and we want to set an example, even for others, who are doing this in our society. We want to clean our society."

Parents told Eyewitness News that some children were buying space muffins while others weren’t.

