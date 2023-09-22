Soshanguve space cake incident brings substance abuse in area into focus

On Wednesday, about 90 pupils from the Pulamidibogo Primary School had to be hospitalised after they ate muffins laced with dagga.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of two Soshanguve men arrested for allegedly selling drugs to primary school children has brought into sharp focus the issue of substance abuse in the township.

On Wednesday, about 90 pupils from the Pulamidibogo Primary School had to be hospitalised after they ate muffins laced with dagga.

Amukelani Nyalunga and Ofentse Maluleka have appeared in court facing eight counts of attempted murder relating to the incident.

[PICTURES] Two men suspected of selling muffins laced with dagga to primary school children are set to appear before the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court.



On Wednesday, about 90 pupils at the Pulamadibogo school required medical attention after eating the 'space muffins'.

Parents whose children were hospitalised after eating space muffins are breathing a sigh of relief after they were all discharged from hospital.

On the day of the incident, children as young as six were hallucinating, fainting and even coughing up blood.

Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson, has called on community members to assist the department in getting rid of drugs in schools.



This follows Wednesday's incident at the Pulamadibogo Primary School were 90 pupils were got sick after eating "space muffins"

Mary Ramphela, a parent at the Pulamadibogo Primary School, said their children a not a grooming ground for drugs.



She said the courts should make an example with the two accused men.

Mary Ramphela said she feared the worst when she saw a convoy of ambulances at her children’s school.

"We will stand for them. They are our children, they are not a grooming ground for drugs and we want to set an example, even for others, who are doing this in our society. We want to clean our society."

Parents told Eyewitness News that some children were buying space muffins while others weren’t.