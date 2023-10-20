Soshanguve's alleged space muffin sellers denied bail

On Friday, Judge Reginald Thulo said while considering all aspects brought by the defence, there was no assurance that the accused would honour bail conditions should they be released.

JOHANNESBURG - The three men accused of selling muffins allegedly laced with marijuana to pupils in Soshanguve were denied bail.

Amukelani Nyulunga (19), Ofentse Maluleka (21) and Katlego Matlala (21) appeared before Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Friday facing 43 charges of attempted murder.

After consuming the muffins, 90 pupils from the Pulamadibogo Primary School were hospitalised in September.

READ: Soshanguve space muffins: GP Edu asks community's help to keep drugs from schools

Community members in Soshanguve were in high spirits as the three men who allegedly sold muffins laced with cannabis to their kids have been denied bail.

Judge Reginald Thulo said while considering all aspects brought by the defence, there was no assurance that the accused would honour bail conditions should they be released.

"The stronger the state's case, the higher the risk of interference with the witnesses and the higher the risk of evading trials."

The defence argued that the three accused maintain that they’re innocent and do not intend to plead guilty to charges of attempted murder.

This is despite the state prosecutor previously telling the court that the pupils were forced to consume the cannabis-laced muffins by the accused.