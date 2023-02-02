Soshanguve residents plead for lasting water solution

The water crisis in the City of Tshwane reached boiling point on Wednesday as residents in Soshanguve protested over the shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - Soshanguve residents on Thursday pleaded for a lasting solution to the perpetual water challenges facing the City of Tshwane.

Calm was restored to the protest-hit community after residents took to the streets on Wednesday over the crippling water shortages.

Tshwane found itself struggling to supply water to all its residential areas due to combined pressures from load shedding and the heatwave.

Supply has been restored to the area but residents warn they will not hesitate to defend their right to water again.

Wanda Nlahpo like many in his area took part in Wednesday's demonstration calling for an end to Soshanguve’s dry spell.

"If the water was not restored yesterday, today was going to be very worse because the is water today, tomorrow it's load shedding it's like they are trying to force a dog not to bark."

He said that the water supply returned overnight after four weeks of desperation.

Driving in the streets of this Pretoria North community is no easy task.

The roads are riddled with potholes and uncollected rubbish is everywhere.

Charred remnants of Wednesday's disruptive protest can be seen gathered at the street corner.