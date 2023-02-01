Soshanguve calm after frustrated residents protest over water problems

The water crisis in the City of Tshwane reached boiling point on Wednesday as residents in Soshanguve protested over the shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Soshanguve told Eyewitness News on Wednesday the negative effects of water supply challenges have been far-reaching for them.

Community leader Koketso Kokhutja said Soshanguve was left to fend for itself after Rand Water implemented restrictions. Load shedding has led to reservoirs in Gauteng going dry as there is not enough electricity to pump water from the full dams into them.

While the City of Tshwane says its reservoirs are on the mend, residents have vowed to intensify their demonstrations in order to have access to this basic human right.

Calm returned to the Pretoria north community in the evening after frustrated residents protested, demanding an end to the ongoing dry spell.

Among those who joined the demonstration was a group of matric pupils.

"Even at school, our toilet doesn't flush. Like, all of us use the same toilet, all of us including boys use one toilet at the same time. We can't come to school cause there is no electricity, we can't do school work, we stay without eating."

With water levels steadily increasing residents have vowed to return to the streets if even one household is short of supply.

“Water is life” says Mmakosha Modisakeng who hasn’t had water in her home despite The City of Tshwane reporting that reservoirs are improving. pic.twitter.com/cUEfxxqNkK ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2023