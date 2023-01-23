Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa

In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says load shedding cannot be stopped overnight, but that he understands the frustration the power cuts are causing South Africans.

He said the havoc wreaked on businesses, the farming, health, education and the justice sectors as a result of load shedding was undeniable, and wanted an immediate end to the power outages.

But the president conceded the country was in an energy crisis many years in the making, and that the response needed to tackle the causes of the crisis, and not just its symptoms.

He said in consultative meetings since the start of the year, the importance of staying the course, rather than adopting short-term solutions, was emphasised.

Ramaphosa said it would take time to implement his energy action plan he introduced last year, but that it was the preferred way to lessening the severity of load shedding over time.