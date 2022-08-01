Sonke Gender Justice speaks out against Krugersdorp gang rape

The incident occurred while they were on a set for a music video at an abandoned mine dump last Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Sonke Gender Justice has added its voice to those who've spoken out against the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

The incident occurred while they were on a set for a music video at an abandoned mine dump last Thursday.

Police have since arrested over 80 suspects.

Director at Sonke Gender Justice Bafana Khumalo has called for police and government to do more in keeping women safe countrywide.

"We will hold the minister of the police accountable for his commitments that they will not leave Krugersdorp until they have made sure that all these elements that are causing mayhem and causing a lot of discomfort for women are really dealt with".