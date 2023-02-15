Sona debate: SA faces coalition governance crisis, warns Salga

The South African Local Government Association shared its qualms with the country's many coalition governments during the Sona debate.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Local Government Association(Salga) issued a warning that the country is facing a coalition “crisis” and something needs to be done.

Addressing the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Wednesday, Salga President Bheke Stofile shared the organisation's frustration with the many coalition governments.

Members of both houses of Parliament including Salga delegates debated the president’s Sona for a second day at the Cape Town City Hall.

Stofile said the issue of coalition governments is like the elephant in the room getting little or no mention during the debate.

Coalitions have grown exponentially since the 2021 local government elections, he added.

This suggests that coalition governments will become a permanent feature in the country's political landscape.

"Today, since 2021 to date the local government coalition governments have risen from 27 to 87 led by more than six parties to date. That tells us that there is a crisis that we are going towards."

He noted that Salga developed a framework for coalition governments to help manage the unstable situation of local government.

Opposition parties also called for greater intervention to help turn around struggling municipalities.