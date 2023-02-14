Sona debate: SA can’t rely on ‘resilience’, says Steenhuisen

The DA leader went so far as to say Ramaphosa's administration was no different to former President Jacob Zuma's 'nine wasted years' during the post-Sona debate.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa has presided over five “disastrous” years.

He said while his predecessor Jacob Zuma presided over the so-called “nine wasted years”, Ramaphosa’s administration had not been any different.

Steenhuisen was speaking during the State of the Nation Address debate currently underway at Cape Town City Hall.

Steenhuisen said South Africans did not want to rely on what he called “resilience”, in reference to Ramaphosa’s speech, but wanted to rely on a consistent energy supply.

He said unemployment skyrocketed under Ramaphosa, and violent crime and murders were also up significantly.

“That you, Mr President, are guilty of something even worse than the thing you once accused Zuma of. For if president Zuma presided over nine wasted years, then president Ramaphosa has presided over five disastrous years.”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the country did not have a president.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele came to Ramaphosa’s defence, saying the country was witnessing a “resurgence” of the economy, with growth figures for the third quarter of 2022 at 1.6%.

The debate continues.