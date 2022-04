Some of those injured in Gugulethu power surge remain in ICU

CAPE TOWN - Some of those injured by a power surge in Gugulethu remain in ICU with severe burn wounds.

The City of Cape Town said four contractors, a municipal staff member and a member of the public were hurt during the incident caused by vandalism on Monday.

It led to a large power outage in Area 12, including Manenberg, Heideveld and Gugulethu.

Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen visited the site on Tuesday.

ā€œIā€™m currently in Gugulethu at the site of the incident to assess the extent of the damage. While in Gugulethu I also met with the family of the affected civilian who sustained burn injuries from the incident.ā€ said Van Reenen.