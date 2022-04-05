Some of those injured in Gugulethu power surge remain in ICU

The City of Cape Town says four contractors, a municipal staff member and a member of the public were hurt during the incident caused by vandalism on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Some of those injured by a power surge in Gugulethu remain in ICU with severe burn wounds.

It led to a large power outage in Area 12, including Manenberg, Heideveld and Gugulethu.

Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen visited the site on Tuesday.

“I’m currently in Gugulethu at the site of the incident to assess the extent of the damage. While in Gugulethu I also met with the family of the affected civilian who sustained burn injuries from the incident.” said Van Reenen.