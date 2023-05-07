Some GP parents reject proposed changes to homeschooling

Parliament’s education portfolio committee on Sunday hosted public hearings in Brakpan on the draft Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, also known as the Bela Bill.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Gauteng residents have rejected proposed changes to homeschooling education in the country, claiming they infringe on parents’ rights to choose what is best for their children.

The bill proposes sweeping changes to the South African Schools Act of 1996, which includes government regulation of homeschooling.

Chief Director of Basic Education, James Ndlebe said the department acknowledges there are many reasons parents do not want to send their children to a formal school and prefer to home-school them.

He said the bill allows for parents to register with the basic education department so they are aware the children are being homeschooled.

"The Bela bill you have does not prescribe what curriculum you need to teach...but it is saying please do indicate what curriculum you want to and finally that Bela bill says as the child progresses at home there should be an assessor that will determine whether the child is progressing or not."