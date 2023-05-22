Some economists expect another repo rate hike as Sarb tries to tame inflation

Some economists have painted a dire picture of the state of the economy, which they believe may drive the reserve bank to hike the repo rate later this week.

JOHANNESBURG - South African consumers may be in for some more bad news this week as the reserve bank mulls its next move to tame the country's high inflation.

The central bank's monetary policy committee is expected to meet over the next few days before announcing changes to the repo rate on Thursday.

The repo rate currently sits at 7.75%, while the prime lending rate sits at 11.25%.

Some economists say there's no question these interest rates will be higher by the end of the week.

The rand crashed against the dollar over a week ago when US Ambassador Reuben Brigety accused South Africa of selling arms and ammunition to Russia.

Inflation ticked up in February and again in March, with consumers paying red-hot prices for food.

Stanlib's chief economist, Kevin Lings, said that his money was on an increase of 25 basis points.

"Our preference is for 25 basis points. I know the currency is significantly weaker but the reserve bank has already increased interest rates substantially, the economy is exceptionally weak and I don't think there's a good argument to keep increasing interest rates at a fairly aggressive pace."

Efficient Group's Dawie Roodt said that he expected double that.

"I'm afraid the reserve bank is going to tighten interest rates again and I expect them now to increase interest rates by another 50 basis points."

While it may not be good news now, both economists believe the central bank is nearing the end of the rate hiking cycle.