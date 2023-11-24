Some Black Friday shoppers at Woodmead Value Mart say long wait 'worth it'

Hundreds of people are still lined up outside the Woodmead Value Mart looking to get their hands on cheap sneakers and branded clothing.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite some shoppers claiming Black Friday specials are not great this year, others believe discounts on clothing are good.

Hundreds of people are still lined up outside the Woodmead Value Mart looking to get their hands on cheap sneakers and branded clothing.

Some people have been standing in the scorching sun for more than two hours but have not yet given up.

Despite waiting in the heat with temperatures in Johannesburg reaching over 30 degrees, shoppers at the Woodmead Value Mart are determined to purchase the items they have their eyes on.

READ: Black Friday deals attract shoppers from as far as neighbouring Mozambique

Sukahle Nkosi, who finally managed to get inside the store, said the wait was worth it.

"I've been here since 7am and I bought sneakers for me and my daughter. It's worth it. I'm hungry and tired but yeah."

She said Friday's prices on the shoes had saved her money as she plans to keep them for the festive season.