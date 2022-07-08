Solidarity: Bring small power producers online on a larger scale

Solidarity chief executive, Dirk Hermann, has emphasised that government and Eskom alone will not be able to fix the country’s electricity struggles.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Solidarity said that small power producers should be brought online on a much larger scale to resolve South Africa's energy crisis.

Solidarity has also indicated that it would now actively get involved in the generation and selling of electricity.

According to the trade union's research institute, stage 6 power cuts will become the norm and more extreme phases will be part of the country’s future should the current trend continue.

"Every single person or organisation that possibly can generate power and feed it into the power grid should do so as soon as possible," he said.

Head of research, Connie Mulder, said that energy generation should be decentralised as quickly as possible.

"The solution to our power crisis is on the roof of every home, it's not in the hallways of big commercial power projects," Mulder said.

A Solidarity Research Institute report said that from now until 2035, South Africa would have to generate as much power in the private sector as what Eskom was producing at present to serve the country's energy needs.