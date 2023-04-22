Social unrest, vandalism reasons for train fare hike intentions: WC Prasa

The increase would mark the first time the parastatal has hiked its fares in eight years.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said social unrests, including land invasions, and the vandalism of infrastructure are costly.

The parastatal has subsequently announced its intentions to increase its train fares.

It said it has been eight years since it raised its service fares.

Prasa's regional manager, Raymond Maseko, said it costs money to run an effective service.

“Because of the expanding of these services, the money that we use to have are no longer now reaching everything that we want to do. As we expand more services, we incur additional costs.

“This is becoming a more and more pressing issue at Prasa. Look, we are in consultations, and it will also depend on what our commuters tell us."

Meanwhile, Maseko said other entities were increasing the cost of their services annually.

"We get the industrial increase, so what South Africans would hear is that Eskom would talk about the average price increase will be 15%. They are talking about the average, but the actual prices increase since 2015 until now has been exorbitant."

However, he further added that the company was consulting with its stakeholders to address its concern.