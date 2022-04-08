Organisations call for the National Eviction Moratorium to be extended

Thirty-two social justice movements, civil society organisations and activists fighting for land and housing rights have called on the Presidency and the NCCC to extend the national moratorium on executing evictions.

CAPE TOWN - Organisations and social movements have called for the National Eviction Moratorium to be extended to prevent a rise in homelessness.

The letter addressed to the president and the National coronavirus command council (NCCC) has been endorsed by various organisations including, Ndifuna Ukwazi, Reclaim the City, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies and the Land Access Movement of South Africa.

This week President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa is no longer under a state of disaster.

They have suggested this until the state produces a sustainable solution to mass foreclosures, evictions and the resultant homelessness.

The organisations said the president’s statement is silent on what the state’s position is with respect to the moratorium on evictions.

“With the regulations being suspended, people who have been unable to pay rent or their mortgage payments are now vulnerable to eviction and even homelessness,” said Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre Attorney Mpho Raboeane.

She said the lifting of the national moratorium on evictions would have disastrous consequences for those living with precarious tenure.