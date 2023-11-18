Smooth start to voter registration at Durban's King Shaka High School

This saw Electoral Commission (IEC) officials in the area opening 30 minutes before the official start time, and by 8 am, they had already registered 10 people.

DURBAN - It was a smooth start to voter registration at the King Shaka High School in Umlazi on Saturday.

This also saw Electoral Commission (IEC) officials in the area opening 30 minutes before the official start time. By 8 am, they had already registered 10 people.

Officials told Eyewitness News they were expecting to see a lot of traffic at the station later on Saturday.

One of the officials, Nontsikelelo Mkhize, told Eyewitness News that although they are often met with challenges, they are usually able to address them efficiently.

"We are working with these people. It's been a long time now. They know and understand each other and if there are some challenges or maybe someone cannot find his or her name here, maybe they changed addresses, that is a problem we solve at the end."

At the same time, different political party agents were camping outside the polling station.

The eThekwini Metropolitan Police officers also arrived to assess the situation.

Government deployed 24,000 security personnel across the province to ensure a safe registration process.

'I WANT TO SEE SOME MOVEMENT WHEN I RAISE CONCERNS'

The first person to register to vote at the King Shaka High School said he would be voting to see change in his community in 2024.

At 7:30 on Saturday morning, Mthokozisi Gumede was already waiting for the opportunity to have his name on the list of eligible voters.

He told Eyewitness News that he was concerned about service delivery issues.

Gumede hoped his vote would bring him and his community the change they needed.

He stays just a few kilometres away from the station, but IEC officials found him already waiting to register.

Gumede said this was how much he aspired to vote.

“This year my complaints weren’t heard. There is also a trend of water and electricity challenges here, so, as a voter, I want to see some movement when I raise concerns about such issues. I want them to attend to it.”

Water shortages and electricity challenges were just some of the issues that residents had to face - Umlazi was also the hardest hit by the 2022 April floods and has not fully recovered.