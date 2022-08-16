Slow start as hundreds gather for commemoration ceremony of Marikana Massacre
The organising union, Amcu, was hoping to amass over 25,000 people to observe the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre but at the moment, the crowd is far from that target.
MARIKANA - The official programme at the commemoration of the Marikana Massacre has gotten off to a slow start.
Hundreds of community members have gathered in the small town in the North West to mark the 10th anniversary of the deadly wage strike.
#MarikanaMassacre #marikana10years view from the top of the Koppie ahead of the event :@AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/6Mk6EgFsFdEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2022
Thirty-four mineworkers were shot on this day in 2012 in a clash with police.
Workers at the platinum belt were calling for a R12,500 salary.
As more of the Marikana community gather at the place where 34 of their own died, there are striking similarities to the fateful day in August 2012.
The organising union, Amcu, was hoping to amass over 25,000 people to observe the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre but at the moment, the crowd is far from that target.
The songs that ring out from the open field reflect the sentiments on the ground.
#MarikanaMassacre #Marikana10years : @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/ztb0D0TZkxEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2022
The songs are a criticism of the administration of the time that ordered the hail of bullets to be unleashed on the disgruntled workers.
They make mention of former President Jacob Zuma’s brief appearance in the mining town and slam then-Police Commissioner Rea Phiyega’s response to the crisis.
While the official programme has kicked off with entertainment, Amcu leaders are yet to arrive.
The widows of the slain miners are also still expected to arrive.