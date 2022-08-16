Slow start as hundreds gather for commemoration ceremony of Marikana Massacre The organising union, Amcu, was hoping to amass over 25,000 people to observe the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre but at the moment, the crowd is far from that target. SAPS

Marikana

AMCU

Lonmin

Marikana massacre MARIKANA - The official programme at the commemoration of the Marikana Massacre has gotten off to a slow start. Hundreds of community members have gathered in the small town in the North West to mark the 10th anniversary of the deadly wage strike. #MarikanaMassacre #marikana10years view from the top of the Koppie ahead of the event :@AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/6Mk6EgFsFd EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2022

Thirty-four mineworkers were shot on this day in 2012 in a clash with police.

Workers at the platinum belt were calling for a R12,500 salary.

As more of the Marikana community gather at the place where 34 of their own died, there are striking similarities to the fateful day in August 2012.

The organising union, Amcu, was hoping to amass over 25,000 people to observe the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre but at the moment, the crowd is far from that target.

The songs that ring out from the open field reflect the sentiments on the ground.