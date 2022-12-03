Slain Zulu Prince, Mbongiseni Zulu, to be laid to rest in Nongoma

DURBAN - Slain senior AmaZulu prince, Mbongiseni Zulu will be laid to rest on Saturday in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He became the second confidant of AmaZulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, to be killed in recent months.

Royal relatives, government officials and other dignitaries will gather at Osuthu on Saturday to bid farewell to him.

The slain prince - also close to the late monarch, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, was at the forefront of defending King Misuzulu during the royal family conflicts over the succession to the Zulu throne.



He was also part of the inter-ministerial committee into the king’s coronation in October.

His killing has left the royal family stunned and demanding answers.

King Misuzulu will not be attending the funeral due to customary law which prevents a king from attending any burial.