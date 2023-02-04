Slain Tembisa Hospital nurse's family fears plea may get Mudau off life sentence

Lebo Monene's family says they are hoping for a minimum of a life sentence, but are unsure about what the plea bargain would mean.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain nurse Lebo Monene expressed concern and fear over a potential plea bargain from the man accused of murdering her.

Lucky Mudau is accused of premeditated murder for allegedly shooting Monene, who was his girlfriend, in the parking lot of Tembisa Hospital almost a year ago.

He then turned the gun on himself.

The incident left Mudau paralysed, and he now uses a wheelchair.

On Friday, the Johannesburg High Court was meant to hear the details of a plea bargain between Mudau's lawyers and the state. However, that could not happen because his lawyers had not submitted a plea proposal.

Monene's family, who are already disappointed about the delays in the case, said they were unsure about what the plea bargain would mean.

“If he says 10 years, if you don’t take 10 years, then nothing happens…We were hoping for a minimum of life sentence, but I don’t know, we will see. But of the look of things, I don’t see that happening,” said her brother, Daniel Thobakgale.

The matter was postponed to allow for Mudau's lawyers to make a plea proposal.

If the state does not accept the proposal made, Mudau will have to stand trial.