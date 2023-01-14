Slain Fort Hare VC's bodyguard to be laid to rest
At his memorial service held on Thursday, Vesele's colleagues described him as a man committed to the vision of the institution.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education minister Blade Nzimande is among government ministers expected to attend the funeral of the Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.
Vesele was killed last week, outside Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sakhela Buhlungu's home in Alice, Eastern Cape - in what is believed to be an assassination attempt on Buhlungu.
RELATED
- Fort Hare VC at a safe location after bodyguard killed in 'assassination attempt'
- Professor Sakhela Buhlungu is not going anywhere - Fort Hare Chancellor
Police minister Bheki Cele and Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele are also expected to pay their last respects.
At his memorial service held on Thursday, Vesele's colleagues described him as a man committed to the vision of the institution
The Funeral of Mboneli Ntlane Vesele Virtually will broadcast live on Youtube Saturday, 14 January 2023, 10:00 AM.' University_Fort Hare (@ufh1916) January 13, 2023
Connect by using the clickable link belowhttps://t.co/X46Rp5zHFX pic.twitter.com/6wzXqX0Hiz