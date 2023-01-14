Slain Fort Hare VC's bodyguard to be laid to rest

At his memorial service held on Thursday, Vesele's colleagues described him as a man committed to the vision of the institution.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education minister Blade Nzimande is among government ministers expected to attend the funeral of the Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

Vesele was killed last week, outside Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sakhela Buhlungu's home in Alice, Eastern Cape - in what is believed to be an assassination attempt on Buhlungu.

Police minister Bheki Cele and Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele are also expected to pay their last respects.

