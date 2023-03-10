SIU welcomes ConCourt ruling upholding powers of the Special Tribunal

The Constitutional Court on Friday said while the Special Tribunal was not a court, it had jurisdiction to adjudicate legality reviews in terms of the SIU Act, and as such, the PPE scandal ruling involving Ledla was upheld.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed a ruling in its favour, by the Constitutional Court, which has upheld the powers of the Special Tribunal.

The court dismissed an appeal by Ledla Structural Development, which was challenging the Tribunal's mandate.

READ: Concourt dismisses Ledla appeal after ruling in SIU's favour of tribunal powers

This followed a ruling for millions in the company's account to be frozen through a preservation order.

The company, which was awarded a tender worth R139 million, is linked to Royal Bhaca, a company that was owned by King Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of former presidency spokesperson Khusela.

Ledla argued that the tribunal was not a court and so could not adjudicate legality reviews.

"We really welcome the judgment today because it has clarified the application by Ledla and we feel that it was something that needed to be done. At the moment our lawyers are looking at the judgment so that we can understand it better and look at the way forward," said the SIU's Kaizer Kganyago.