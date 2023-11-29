SIU probing over 100 law firms for defrauding the Road Accident Fund

The SIU said some law firms had admitted guilt and they've managed to recoup over R300 million of the defrauded funds which were paid out on behalf of thousands of road accident victims.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it’s probing over 100 law firms for defrauding the struggling Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The Auditor-General has also briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on the RAF, which received an adverse audit opinion.

The Road Accident Fund’s main source of funding is the fuel levy, which amounts to more than R45 billion every year.

But a huge chunk of this is plundered through irregular and duplicate payments involving law firms and the sheriff.

"The SIU is investigating 102 law firms which include the sheriffs which received duplicate permits from RAF of approximately R340 million," said SIU investigations head, Leonard Lekgetho.

He said when approached by the SIU, many lawyers and law firms opted to cooperate with the SIU and return the money.

"Of the R340 million that we have identified, an amount of R317 has been recovered to date."

The Auditor-General also noted the RAF’s adverse audit opinion, saying it needed to set higher targets to reduce backlogs.