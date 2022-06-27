SIU obtains preservation order to freeze Alfred Nevhutanda's R27m property An SIU investigation has revealed the property was funded by non-profit organisations with money received from the lottery commission during Nevhutanda’s tenure as chair. National Lotteries Commission

Alfred Nevhutanda

Special Investigation Unit SIU

Vhutanda Investment JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze the luxury property owned by Vhutanda Investment, whose sole director is the former lottery boss, Alfred Nevhutanda. The property, which is situated at a lavish two-hectare estate in Pretoria and is valued at approximately R27 million, was allegedly bought with money from the National Lotteries Commission. An SIU investigation has revealed the property was funded by non-profit organisations with money received from the lottery commission during Nevhutanda’s tenure as chair. The SIU has obtained a preservation order to freeze a luxury property owned by Vhuthanda Investment, whose sole director is Prof. Alfred Nevhutanda. The property was allegedly bought for approximately R27M with money from National Lotteries Commission. pic.twitter.com/xDLzhT45RW Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) June 27, 2022

According to the SIU, five NPOs applied for grant funding at the Lotteries Commission and were jointly funded to the tune of over R100 million. However, immediately after funding was received, the NPOs transferred money to a legal firm to buy the luxury property and some furniture.

At the time of the 2018 purchase of the sprawling home in Annlin, Professor Alfred Nevhutanda was both the director of Vhutanda Investments, the property owner and the chairperson of the NLC.

The SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago: "The luxury property, therefore, constitutes proceeds of unlawful activity, hence the application for a preservation pending the finalisation of the determination of the review application."

Nevhutanda’s tenure as board chair at the commission has been riddled with controversy after is appeared that he did not disclose any potential conflicts of interest when the payments for the house were made.

A senior pastor at the Higher Grace Church International, Nevhuthanda is also a director of at least 40 companies and a former chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo.