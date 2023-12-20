SIU blocks former National Lotteries Commission official from accessing pension

Marubini Ramatsekisa was the grant manager when he was implicated in a scheme that saw the agency lose at least R4 million through a dubious funding arrangement.

JOHANNESBURG - A former official of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has been barred by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from accessing his pension savings.

Marubini Ramatsekisa was the grant manager when he was implicated in a scheme that saw the agency lose at least R4 million through a dubious funding arrangement.

The Special Tribunal has granted the freezing order, effectively blocking him from withdrawing his pension of about R1.7 million.

"The SIU intends to institute civil proceedings against Ramatsekisa to recover damages suffered by the NLC because of his conduct. The SIU found that from the R4 million, R2.2 million allegedly went towards purchasing property for a church named the Higher Grace Christ Redeemer Church," said spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.