Singer Holly Rey marks uplifts diabetic South Africans: 'Happy diabetes month!'

JOHANNESBURG - "Wherever you are, I hope you know it's okay to not be okay... Having a bad day with your diabetes does not make you a bad diabetic."

These are the encouraging words from award-winning singer Holly Rey who is living with diabetes.

She took to social media platform Instagram as South Africa marks National Diabetes Month - November.

Rey did not hold back on revealing the ups and downs of being diabetic, and she did it with an ounce of positivity.

"Happy diabetes month!"

She added: "The real and sometime ugly side of being diabetic. It isn’t always easy. I always try to showcase a positive attitude towards diabetes, but sometimes it can be really hard and I think all type 1 diabetics can relate to that."

Diabetes is a chronic illness that develops when the body is unable to control blood sugar levels. The condition has two variations. type 1 and type 2.

Type 1 is the result of the pancreas producing insufficient insulin, while type 2 means the body grows resistant to the effects of insulin.

In her video, she further encouraged for support for people who have the chronic condition: "If you have a loved one that has diabetes, show them some love and support because they really need it," Rey said.



ladydkhoza said: "Thanks for such rich and necessary content .I feel for you Holly you are brave and beautiful. I am so Proud of you -LoveYou 💙💙"

"I’m so sorry my babe 🥺❤️🙏🏾 I pray for healing over you ❤️🙏🏾 and I’m so proud of you and it’s so amazing that you’re sharing like this ❤️🙏🏾 Thank you Holly ❤️🙏🏾," added zanelepotelwa



Another fan hollyh0210 said: "Going through something similar with stress re end of year law exams. Upped basal to try help so that I wasn’t constantly chasing with bolus. Worked great for a few days & then it was too much & constantly low. Had 4 lows in two days. You’re right. It is flippen exhausting".

tamaradey said: "Feel better soon angel! Big hug ❤️❤️❤️".