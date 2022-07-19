Sindiso Magaqa's friend, Thabiso Zulu, vows to fight graft despite death threats

Thabiso Zulu has for some time been complaining about threats to his life and demanded protection from the state but this was never granted.

PIETERMARITZBURG - A friend of the late former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, Thabiso Zulu, said that he would continue exposing corruption regardless of the threats to his life.

In 2019, just a year and a few months after Magaqa was killed, Zulu was shot and wounded in what was also believed to have been an assassination attempt.

Zulu spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the trial for those accused of killing Magaqa at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

[IN PICTURES] Three of the four suspects accused of killing #SindisoMagaqa, Mbulelo Mpofana, Sibonelo Myeza, Mlungisi Ncalane are present in court, but it appears that the fourth accused Sibusiso Ncengwa, is not in court due to some miscommunication. #MagaqaTrial @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/iguIGl2WNo Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) July 18, 2022

Although he requested the state to keep him safe, this was ignored.

But Zulu said he will continue to be a whistleblower.

“I will continue to expose fraud and corruption. I’m prepared to sacrifice my blood, my tears and my sweat,” he said.

At the same time, Zulu wants justice for his friend and hopes that the trial will lead to the actual killers being nabbed.

The case continues on Tuesday.