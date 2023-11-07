Sibanye-Stillwater secures five-year wage deal with unions at Kroondal operation

Workers under the AMCU and NUM unions will receive a total average estimate increase of 6.4% over the five-year agreement, which encompasses annual wages and employee benefits.

JOHANNESBURG - Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater secured a five-year wage deal with unions at the Kroondal operation in the North West.

The latest agreement encompassed annual wages and employee benefits for workers under the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, as well as the National Union of Mineworkers.

The wage agreement mirrors the terms and increases reached at the group’s Rustenburg and Marikana operations in 2022.

The latest wage agreement at the Kroondal mine is inflation-linked.

Miners, artisans, and officials will receive an increase of 6% in each year of the five-year agreement.

The estimated average increase in the total wage bill, including all benefits, is about 6.4% per annum over the five years.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neil Froneman said the agreement was amicable. He added that the agreement secured wage stability in the operations.

The finalisation of the deal provided a slight reprieve for the company, which faced some recent headwinds.

This includes restructuring at some of its shafts, putting thousands of jobs on the line.