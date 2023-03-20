Shutdown has shattered misconception that EFF a violent party - Malema

This was on the back of the on-going march through the streets of Pretoria, which have been joined by leaders of several parties and organisations.

PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that Monday’s demonstrations had trashed misconceptions that suggested that the red berets were a violent party.

This was on the back of the on-going march through the streets of Pretoria, which have been joined by leaders of several parties and organisations.

The nationwide protests aim to call for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ MORE:

• EFF claims its national shutdown a success

• Heavy police presence in shutdown proves SA has resources to solve issues - EFF

• EFF national shutdown: Minor disruptions erupt but largely business as usual

The party also wants an immediate solution to the country’s energy crisis.

After an hour of walking through the streets of Pretoria central, the red berets are close to reaching the Union Buildings, where they are expected to outline issues plaguing the country.

Malema said that although they would not be handing over a memorandum of demands to the office of the Presidency, all they wanted was a change in leadership.

GALLERY, VIDEOS: A snapshot of the EFF's national shutdown

While they march through the streets of the capital, eager to reach their destination, several breaks were taken in between the walk, with Malema sharing drinks with his supporters.

In the meantime, law enforcement officers are still monitoring the scene and are placing heavy attention on the stores and businesses across the city centre.