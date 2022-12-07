Go

Sho Madjozi dedicates new book, inspired by late sister, to her young fans

The ‘John Cena’ hitmaker has released a children’s book called, 'Shoma and the Stars'.

Sho Madjozi's new book Shoma and the Stars. Picture: Twitter/@ShoMadjozi
07 December 2022 15:45

CAPE TOWN – Award-winning musician Sho Madjozi can now add author to her already impressive resume.

The John Cena hitmaker has released a children’s book called Shoma and the Stars.

The story was inspired by the loss of her younger sister, who died in a car crash in 2019.

Madjozi, real name Maya Wegerif, has dedicated the book to her young fans, who she says "were literally the reason" she carried on.

“When I lost my little sister in December 2019, there was no light left in my life. That year, thousands of girls braided their hair in colour. They were literally the reason I carried on. I’ve made them this book to say thank you for being the stars in my night,” she said on social media.

The book is about a young girl called Shoma, whose little sister, Nyeleti one day disappears to become a star.

Shoma then navigates loss, while embracing her uniqueness and eventually finds a new group of friends.

Ethnikids calls it a heartwarming story of adventure, community, and friendship.

