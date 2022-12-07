Sho Madjozi dedicates new book, inspired by late sister, to her young fans

The ‘John Cena’ hitmaker has released a children’s book called, 'Shoma and the Stars'.

CAPE TOWN – Award-winning musician Sho Madjozi can now add author to her already impressive resume.

The John Cena hitmaker has released a children’s book called Shoma and the Stars.

The story was inspired by the loss of her younger sister, who died in a car crash in 2019.

Madjozi, real name Maya Wegerif, has dedicated the book to her young fans, who she says "were literally the reason" she carried on.

“When I lost my little sister in December 2019, there was no light left in my life. That year, thousands of girls braided their hair in colour. They were literally the reason I carried on. I’ve made them this book to say thank you for being the stars in my night,” she said on social media.

With all my love to all my little fans. Thank you for being the light in my sky.



The book is about a young girl called Shoma, whose little sister, Nyeleti one day disappears to become a star.

Shoma then navigates loss, while embracing her uniqueness and eventually finds a new group of friends.

Ethnikids calls it a heartwarming story of adventure, community, and friendship.