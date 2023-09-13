'She's not above the law': Malema slams magistrate for being late

Day three of the trial against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, got off to a slow start on Wednesday.

The two are facing several charges after a rifle was discharged in a public place at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Proceedings started more than an hour after it was meant to and this led to an outburst from the EFF leader.

"She comes to court late all the time, it's a disrespect that the media should be writing about. She has no regard for this court," Malema said as he

lambasted Magistrate Twanet Olivier because proceedings were delayed for an hour.

The court proceedings are limited to just two hours on Wednesday due to load shedding.

And after waiting for an hour, Malema shouted from the dock, saying the magistrate had no regard for the court.

"We've been here for five years. She's never early in this court and no-one has ever written an article about it. She's not above the law, she's not the law. She has a duty to respect us."

Magistrate Twanet Olivier explained that she was late because she was waiting to meet the defence team in her chambers.

She said the defence didn't show and only notified her later.