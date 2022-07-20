‘She centred us’: ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ cast bids farewell to Lurayi

Lurayi was declared dead by paramedics who had been called to her home after her father found her unresponsive last Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Speakers at the funeral service of stage and screen actor Busi Lurayi have expressed deep sorrow and shock over her untimely death.

The star of the Netflix series, How to Ruin Christmas, has been remembered as a talented performer who loved to laugh and had a big heart.

Lurayi’s co-star Rami Chuene said the cast from the comedy series were struggling to accept that she was no more.

Joined on stage by her fellow cast members, Thando Thabethe, Vincent Mahlangu, Clementine Mosimane and others, Chuene thanked the Lurayi family for sharing the multitalented award-winning performer with them.

While revering her colleague’s incredible work, Chuene also remembered how Lurayi kept them going while filming the comedy series during the COVID lockdown.

“She centred us, made us laugh. Such talent, master of accents, master of different genres, completely unforgettable.”

Chuene said they had been left heartbroken: “We don’t understand it, we can’t articulate it, we can’t internalise it. We are shattered and our hearts are broken.”

Lurayi’s coffin lay draped with a blanket and a wreath of white flowers as artists Langa Mavuso, Aubrey Poo And Lerato Mvelase paid tribute in song between speakers.

She was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.