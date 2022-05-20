Shaun Abrahams welcomes ruling overturning scathing decision in treason case

Former NDPP Shaun Abrahams has welcomed a ruling from Lesotho’s highest court overturning a scathing decision by the country’s chief justice to bar him from prosecuting in a high-profile treason case.

JOHANNESBURG - Former national director of public prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams, has welcomed a ruling from Lesotho’s highest court overturning a scathing decision by the country’s chief justice to bar him from prosecuting in a high-profile treason case.

In January, Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoana, who is presiding over the case, found Abrahams guilty of transgressions under the Speedy Court Trials Act and ordered he was no longer allowed to prosecute the case.

This month, the appeal court overturned the findings against Abrahams as well as the sanction meted out.

It also overturned the chief justice’s refusal of a subsequent application for him to recuse himself from the case on the basis that there was a reasonable apprehension of bias against the state on his part.

Abrahams said he was extremely pleased with the ruling, adding he looked forward to proceeding with the matter once it had been reallocated to another judge for hearing and a date for trial was set.

He said he was always confident the chief justice’s ruling jettisoning him from the matter along with his refusal to recuse himself would be set aside on appeal.