Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction

Paula Luckhoff | The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.

CAPE TOWN - The famous Williamson Pink Star diamond was quite literally the crown jewel of a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong on Friday night.

The gem sold for over HK$453 million - that's more than R1 billion.

The auction price set a new per-carat price world record for a Fancy Vivid pink diamond, said Sotheby's.

The winning bid, by an undisclosed buyer, was more than twice the estimated sale price.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star is named after another pink diamond given to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift.

Describing the atmosphere, Sotheby's said "electrifying energy filled the room as a bidding battle went underway".

The winning bid was recorded after an "intense 20-minute face-off".

Watch the auction below (diamond bidding starts at 2:30:05)

