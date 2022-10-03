Shake it off: Nadia Jaftha responds to Instagram fat shamer

Sara-Jayne Makwala King | Jaftha cheekily used the medium of dance to respond to an Instagram troll who attempted to fat shame the influencer this weekend.

- An Instagram user commented on a picture of the actress and influencer with the comment, 'still fat af'.

- Jaftha's video response to the comment comes two weeks after she took to Instagram with an emotional plea for her fans to 'be kind'.

- Last month, the influencer walked away with three gongs at the DStv Content Creator Awards.

Two weeks ago she was praised by her fans and followers for opening up and getting vulnerable on Instagram, but now, social media influencer Nadia Jaftha has been forced to used the platform to respond to a fat shamer.

Last month a tearful Jaftha, who has over 1.6 million followers on TikTok and half a million on Instagram, took to Instagram to encourage people to 'be kind'.

"Everybody's fighting a battle and it's so important to be kind to each other," she said, wiping tears from her face.

But it seems not everyone took her words to heart.

On Sunday, Jaftha shared a screenshot of a DM sent to her in reply to an Insta story she'd posted, dressed in a crop top and panties.

"still fat af" replied the user, whose Instagram handle Jaftha chose not to share.

Bravely, Jaftha, who is dating former Love Island contestant Xavier Haupt, chose to shake off the comment, literally.

Instead of firing back at the cruel commenter, Jaftha responded with a video captioned 'A short story😂❤️', in which, dressed in panties, a bra-top and slippers she shakes what her mama gave her, to Nicky Minaj's Super Freaky Girl.

The video has struck a chord with her fans, who've called out the fat shamer and encouraged Jaftha to 'name and shame' them.

"Name and shame that a**hole!" said one user.

Another wrote: "Why did you hide the person's name though? 😭 Name and shame man lol 😂😂😂"

Jaftha's best friend and fellow influencer, make-up artist, Lindy, Lin also commented, saying: "It infuriates me that people thinks it’s OK to throw hate out there like there’s no consequence. You look amazing. I’m so sorry!"

We agree. Never mind what the haters say Nadia, we think you're really PHAT!

