Several Game stores closing down with up to 40% markdown on stock

The closing of eight stores is currently in progress. These stores have begun aggressive markdowns on all stock.

JOHANNESBURG - Massmart announced in December of last year that it had identified "15 Game stores for possible sale".

Following the re-layout of all 114 Game stores in the country, the retailer was able to compare sales trends and potential.

• Game Bel-Air in Northriding, Gauteng

• Game CBD in Cape Town, Western Cape

• Game Gilwell in East London, Eastern Cape

• Game Greenstone in Modderfontein, Gauteng

• Game Hazyview in Mpumalanga

• Game Mall of the South in Johannesburg South, Gauteng

• Game Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal

• Game Westwood Mall in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal

With these stores closing, Game announced "Everything Must Go" deals offering big discounts.

A 20% discount is applied to clothing, camping gear, laptops/computers, furniture, and toys; a 25% discount is applied to hand tools, hardware, air conditioning, and fans, and a 40% reduction is applied to heaters, electric blankets, and stationery. There is currently a 10% minimum discount storewide.

At the end of August, Massmart announced interim results that the divestment of these stores, as well as another 14 stores in east and west Africa, represented an intensification of the group's efforts to optimise the Game store portfolio, as it moved beyond its turnaround imperative, to focus on core and high-return trading assets.