Services at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital not affected by fire - Gauteng Health Dept

A blaze broke out in the hospital's level 2 area on Tuesday night but firefighters managed to contain it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that services at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital had not been affected by the recent fire.

This fire follows a massive inferno last year, which damaged major parts of the facility bringing services to an abrupt halt.

Units, including oncology and the casualty ward, have since been reopened but the building is still being reconstructed.

"There are no services that are affected. The areas that got affected have nothing to do with the services that are rendered. Things are continuing as normal, as if there was no fire there because that area, and that fire does not affect anything in the facility," said Gauteng Health Department's Motalatale Modiba.