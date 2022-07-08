Seri wants answers after acquittal of cops accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba's murder

Mthokozisi Ntumba was hit by rubber bullets during student unrest in the Johannesburg city centre last March. He was leaving his doctor’s rooms, when he found himself caught in the crossfire of running battles between police and students.

JOHANNESBURG - The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) wants answers following the acquittal of the four police officers who were last year arrested and charged with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

The 35-year-old civil servant was hit by rubber bullets during student unrest in the Johannesburg city centre last March. He was leaving his doctor’s rooms, when he found himself caught in the crossfire of running battles between police and students.

Four Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were subsequently arrested and charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

But they were acquitted on Monday, after the Johannesburg High Court upheld an application from the defence to have the case discharged in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, finding that the State had failed to prove they’d committed the offences in question.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Seri executive director Nomzamo Zondo said that in the face of the evidence, including video evidence, that this outcome could not simply be accepted.

The institute said that without accountability for incidents of police brutality, they would only continue.

It’s called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take the public into its confidence on its next steps and if it did not intend pursuing the matter further, Seri wanted to know what errors, if any, occurred in the prosecution.

It also wants a report from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which managed the investigations, and from the police on the outcomes of their internal investigations into Ntumba’s death.

Moreover, it’s calling for an end to the use of rubber ammunition in crowd control situations because of the associated risks.