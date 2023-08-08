Senzo Meyiwa trial: Madlala squares off with defence lawyers

Tumelo Madlala is among Meyiwa’s longtime friends who were present when he was shot during an apparent robbery by two intruders in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa trial began on a tense note on Tuesday morning as Tumelo Madlala squared off with one of the defence lawyers about the night the footballer was killed.

Madlala is among Meyiwa’s longtime friends who were present when he was shot during an apparent robbery by two intruders in 2014.

Madlala was back on the witness stand for a second day – with defence lawyers for the accused grilling him on his recollection of events leading to the murder.

A cellphone analyst in the high-profile trial previously testified that no one in the house with Meyiwa called for help.

While Madlala admits that after fleeing from the intruders - to one of the bedrooms - he didn’t use his phone to call for emergency services but he says with good reason.

Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele probed further.

Ramosepele: "When you ran to that room, you also took your phone with and you hid it under one of the blankets stacked there?"

Madlala: "Correct."

Ramosepele: "Now why didn’t you call for help from your cellphone because you were now in a locked room at the stage because a gunshot has now been fired from the house?"

Madlala: "It was my first time at that house and I didn’t know anyone there. All the people I knew were in that house. Who was I going to call for help?"

Ramosepele: "Calling for help, dialling toll-free 10 111."

Madlala: "I’ve never dialled that number before, but I was also in a predicament at the time. I didn’t think of all these things then like I can think of them now.”

The trial continues.