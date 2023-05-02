Senzo Meyiwa: New lawyers for accused intend on bringing some witness back

The Senzo Meyiwa murder case resumed after being postponed for 6 months, with the new lawyers for the accused saying they want some witnesses back on the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - The new lawyers for the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have informed the court of their intention to bring some witnesses back to the stand.

The trial resumed in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday morning, six months after it was last postponed.

The #SenzoMeyiwa trial returns to the Pretoria High Court this morning.



Disbarred Adv Malesela Teffo is in court today and has been speaking to the new lawyers in this case.



The first 4 accused all have new lawyers. Mshololo is still representing accused #5

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the soccer star at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo.

Four of the accused have new lawyers representing them on Tuesday morning.

The matter got off to a slow start in the Pretoria High Court as disbarred lawyer and former legal representative for the first four accused, Malesela Teffo, returned to the courtroom in robes.

Teffo withdrew from the trial in July before he was struck off the roll.

After a short meeting with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and the newly appointed lawyers, Teffo left the courtroom.

Once proceedings got underway, lawyers for two of the accused informed the court of their intention.

Sipho Ramosepele, the lawyer for two of the accused, Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi: “And further my lord, in respect of accused number 2, Tumela Madladla made the doc identification of accused number 2 as one of the persons that were in the house on that fateful night, so my request, in terms of section 167, we are going to request that he also be called in, my lord.”

All the accused have confirmed their new legal representatives.