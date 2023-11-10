Senzo Meyiwa murder trial stalls due to lawyer's illness

The defence was set to give a way forward on how car tracking evidence would be led regarding the escorting of one of the accused.

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa trial stalled once again in the Pretoria High Court on Friday morning, due to the illness of one of the lawyers.

On Thursday, the State told the court that data from a police car tracking device would assist the court in establishing whether police stopped where Bongani Ntanzi says they did in June 2020 while escorting him.

Ntanzi is one of five men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder in October 2014.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who is the lawyer for the first two accused, said he was unwell.

The two accused are at the centre of the trial within a trial being heard to establish the admissibility of their confession statements.



On Thursday, court adjourned early to allow the defence to peruse through car tracking evidence and to prepare to object against its use.

But on Friday, the attorney for the first two accused, Sipho Ramosepele, told the court that they initially abandoned the objection but they now plan on picking it up again.

“Around midnight, he then called me to say upon reflection and further consultation he is of the opinion that that matter still needs to be canvassed via heads.”

Ramosepele told the court that he could not proceed on Friday because Advocate Mngomezulu had taken the lead.

He said he would only proceed on Monday if Mngomezulu’s illness persisted.