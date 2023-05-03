Senzo Meyiwa murder: Close friend tells court about fateful night

Five men are standing trial for the murder in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - One of Senzo Meyiwa's close friends has indicated that he will go into further detail about what happened on the night that the football star was killed.

Mthokozisi Thwala will return to the witness stand for a second day on Wednesday to continue with his evidence in chief.

Thwala, who was Meyiwa’s friends was among those who were present when Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

The Pretoria High court heard how Meyiwa and his friends were about to leave Khumalo's home when her mother called for them to come back inside the house.

During his testimony, Thwala revealed that Khumalo's mother suggested that Meyiwa and his friends should not leave without saying goodbye to her on the fateful night.

Thwala said moments after that, he saw an intruder in the house.

Thwala corroborated the evidence given by Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa’s childhood friend, who was also present when he was killed.

