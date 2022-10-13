Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Bongani Ntanzi back in court for bail bid

Bongani Ntanzi will make a solo appearance before Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, in the Pretoria High Court, on Thursday to apply for bail.

JOHANNESBURG - After two years behind bars, one of the men charged with Senzo Meyiwa’s murder is making a bid for bail.

Bongani Ntanzi will make a solo appearance before Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday to apply for bail.

He is one of five men who were arrested in 2020 in connection with Meyiwa’s death and are currently standing trial on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

They initially abandoned bail.

The soccer star was shot dead during an alleged armed house robbery at his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo's, home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Bongani Ntanzi is accused number two in the case.

At the time of his arrest, he was working at the Sibanye Gold Mine on the West Rand.

Ntanzi is the only one of the five accused who has not been convicted of a crime previously.

But he’s also the only one who has been identified as having been there that night.

While on the stand, Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, identified him as the second intruder to enter the house and told the court how Meyiwa had pinned him against a wall.

Charged with a schedule six offence, the onus will be on Ntanzi to show there are exceptional circumstances permitting his release on bail in the interest of justice.