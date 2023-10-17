Go

Senzo Meyiwa: Magistrate claims Ntanzi's confession signed before her

Magistrate Vivienne Cronje has taken the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to testify on the confession statements made by two of the five men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana star.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng listens to testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 20 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
17 October 2023 12:29

In June 2020, Cronje was appointed to take down confession statements from accused one and two - Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi.

Attorney Sipho Ramosepele, representing the two men, is challenging the admissibility of the confessions.

Ramosepele claims the confessions were obtained under duress and his clients did not sign their statements before Magistrate Cronje.

However, Cronje claims the statement of Ntanzi was signed before her.

"After he indicated that he was satisfied, I then requested that he sign each and every page, in my presence, in the presence of the interpreter, as well as in the presence of his legal representative, Mr Mjiako."

