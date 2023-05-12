Senzo Meyiwa: Defence questions Thwala's claims of being beaten by police

The soccer star’s close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, has completed his testimony in the Pretoria High Court after two weeks of examination.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged beating of a State witness has been questioned by the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

He is one of six people who saw the Bafana Bafana captain being shot at singer Kelly Khumalo’s house in October 2014.

Five men are being tried for the crime in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.

The lawyer for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo has been cross-examining Thwala.

Mshololo spent a full court day interrogating Thwala on the events surrounding Meyiwa's murder.

She brought up Thwala’s torture, beating and suffocation allegedly by police.

"Do you have medical records showing that you were beaten? "

"I don't have any report or any proof," Thwala responded.

But Thwala also had a question for Mshololo regarding his assault.

"Does it impress you that I have been beaten?"

Mshololo: "I told you I am the one asking questions. You answer."

Thwala has finished giving evidence and a new witness will take the stand on Monday.