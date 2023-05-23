Senohe Matsoara's attorney says he's not a flight risk as he makes case for bail

Attorney Kagisho Moruri is arguing that with more arrests expected, as police wrap up their investigations into Bester’s escape, it will also be a long time before Senohe Matsoara stands trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence counsel for the first accused in the case involvng the escape of Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, has argued that his client has been in custody for one month and 14 days and should be granted bail.



Attorney Kagisho Moruri is arguing that with more arrests expected, as police wrap up their investigations into Bester’s escape, it will also be a long time before Senohe Matsoara stands trial.

It’s also being argued by Moruri that his client will not interfere with any witnesses and that he is not a flight risk.

Moruri was addressing the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in the bail application of Matosoara and four other former G4S employees accused of assisting Bester to escape.

Moruri argues that it’s in the interest of justice that Matsoara is granted bail.

"Investigations alone may take one to two months and there are imminent arrests. With that in mind, there'll still be a question of bail applications that this court may still need to entertain, pre-trial processes that still need to happen, and only then will this trial commence. That means there will be a lengthy delay before this matter goes to trial."