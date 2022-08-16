Senior police official to probe Fish Hoek police assault incident

The exact circumstances surrounding the assault are unclear at this stage, but in the clip, a police officer can be seen pinning Joel Gaffley to the ground while another continuously hits him with a baton.

CAPE TOWN - A senior police official has been appointed to probe an incident involving a man being beaten by two uniformed police officers in Fish Hoek.

A video of the scuffle has gone viral on social media.

The exact circumstances surrounding the assault are unclear at this stage, but in the clip, a police officer can be seen pinning Joel Gaffley to the ground while another continuously hits him with a baton.

It's understood that the man was trying to get the police's help to report his girlfriend missing.

While criminal investigations into the conduct of police members fall within the ambit of police watchdog Ipid, the South African Police Service's internal investigation will focus on whether the officers flouted any disciplinary prescripts that relate to the conduct of police members.

"The man in the video has opened an assault GBH case against the policemen. One of the police officials opened an assault case against the man," said the police's Novela Potelwa.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Monday, Joel Gaffley's father said that he had severe gashes on his legs as a result of being beaten with a baton.

He appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Monday where the matter was postponed to next month for possible mediation.