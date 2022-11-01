Sekhukhune United searches for new coach after parting ways with Kaitano Tembo

Tembo was in charge at the club for just 4 months but endured a torrid start to the season and leaves Babina Noko in 15th place on the DSTV Premiership table with just 2 wins from 12 matches.

JOHANNESBURG - Sekhukhune United has parted ways with their head coach Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect.

This is the second time this year that Tembo has been dismissed from a coaching role after he lost his job at Supersport United in April.

Tembo was in charge at the club for just four months. He endured a torrid start to the season that left Babina Noko in 15th place on the DSTV Premiership table with just two wins from 12 matches.

“I wish to thank Coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work whilst at the club. Ever the professional that he is, and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one.

“Sport in general and football, in particular, is result driven, and this remains true for the club that finds itself in a very precarious position in the DSTV Premiership,” said Sekhukhune CEO Mr Jonas Malatji.

Tembo was magnanimous despite the unfavourable outcome and he and thanked the chairman and board for having granted him an opportunity at the club.

“I wish to thank the players for their dedication, the support of the technical team and support staff, and wish the club and its supporters the very best,” Tembo said

The club said it has already begun its search for a new coach.