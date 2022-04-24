Section of massive trade hub in eThekwini catches fire

Authorities are investigating the cause of Sunday afternoon's blaze which has already spread to several shops at the Warwick Junction Market.

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that a section of a massive trade hub in the city caught fire.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said emergency services were on the scene.

“There are no fatalities that were reported or injuries. We will soon be commencing with an investigation to ascertain what was the cause of the fire.”

At the same time Joburg Emergency Services have extinguished a blaze at the Bree Street Taxi Rank in the CBD.

It’s understood the fire started near one of the stalls operating at the busy transport hub.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

“In the early hours of Sunday morning, we responded to a fire incident at Bree Taxi Rank. We managed to contain the fire to not spread to other areas. There were no injuries reported.”