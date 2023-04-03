Section 194 inquiry can't proceed without her legal team present, says Mkhwebane

The Section 194 inquiry has hit another hurdle as the issue of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal funding risked derailing the process.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the inquiry into her fitness to hold could not proceed without her legal representation present.

Her legal team led by Advocate Dali Mpofu said on Friday that it could not continue representing Mkhwebane due to non-payment of the legal fees.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka wrote to Mkhwebane informing her that the office could not continue funding her beyond the current financial year, which ended on 31 March.

Mkhwebane said that the refusal to continue funding her inquiry defence meant that the inquiry could not continue.

"Let’s make sure that we work and get the resources so that we can proceed with the legal team. The process cannot continue without the legal team and I wonder why the legal team will even entertain this."

Committee chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, said that the inquiry should continue but without questioning Mkhwebane.

"Whatever I was inviting the evidence leaders to do was never going to be any new evidence started by them."

Mkhwebane said that insisting on continuing could end up in court and waste more resources.

Committee member Brett Herron agreed with Mkhwebane, saying that the process could not proceed without her lawyers present during the entire process.